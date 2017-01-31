Mobile
The Weeknd is No 1 for 4th straight week

John Mayer’s new four-song EP ‘The Search for Everything: Wave One’ came No 2

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Canadian rapper The Weeknd held off singer-songwriter John Mayer to take the No 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for a fourth straight week, according to figures on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.

After nine weeks on release, The Weeknd’s Starboy added another 56,000 units sold for the week, while Mayer’s new four-song EP, The Search for Everything: Wave One, sold 49,000.

Mayer on Monday announced a North American and European tour to promote the album that will kick off on March 31 in Albany, New York and end in May in London.

In a week of few new album releases, the soundtrack to Oscar-nominated movie La La Land took the No3 spot.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran again dominated the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales. His single Shape of You, released three weeks ago, sold 103,000 units for the week.

oscars

