Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend arrested for bar fight

According to a police officer, Conor Kennedy grabbed another man by the shirt and then punched him

  • Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REImage Credit: REUTERS
  • <> at the Time Warner Center on October 15, 2012 in New York City.Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Conor Kennedy, singer Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend, was arrested after he got involved in a bar fight in Aspen, police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who is the grandson of former US Senator Robert Kennedy, was charged with disorderly conduct after the incident that occurred at 1.30am on Thursday morning.

Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press statement: “At about 1.40am Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows... for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises. While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.’”

According to a police officer who arrived at the scene, Kennedy grabbed another man by the shirt and then punched him. Witnesses told officers that they saw “Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party.”

Kennedy dated Swift in 2012.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a court summons for February 22, 2017, at 9am. He was released without bond.

His family has hired Aspen-based lawyers to handle the case. The attorneys claim Kennedy was “cooperative, compliant and respectful” during the ordeal and he got involved in the fight simply to defend his friend after facing a “homophobic slur and threats.”

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Taylor Swift
follow this tag on MGNTaylor Swift

United States
Taylor Swift
