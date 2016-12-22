St Vincent to take on politics in 2017 album

Allow us to end the pit of turmoil known as 2016 with some good news: St Vincent has a new album ready!

In an interview with Guitar World, the artist known as Annie Clark said her fifth album would be due for release in the spring. She noted that recent global political events had inspired it. “I think it’ll be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done,” she told the magazine. “I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded — especially now that we have such high stakes from a political and geopolitical standpoint.”

The album will be the follow-up to 2014’s St Vincent, which won the Guardian’s album of the year poll. The news marks the end of a creative year for Clark, in which she contributed towards David Lynch’s first festival of disruption and spruced up the theme to The Golden Girls.