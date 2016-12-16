Mobile
Soulja Boy arrested for probation violation

Los Angeles police found a firearm in the rapper’s Hollywood Hills home

Image Credit: AP
Soulja Boy arrives at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Tabloid
 

Los Angeles police say rapper Soulja Boy has been arrested on a suspected probation violation after they found a firearm in his Hollywood Hills home.

Officer Sal Ramirez says the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested around 7am Thursday after a search of the home. Ramirez did not know what kind of firearm was found.

Way was sentenced to two years of probation on December 18, 2014, after being convicted of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were unsuccessful.

Soulja Boy is best known for his 2007 hit Crank That (Soulja Boy) and for his recent appearances on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop.

The arrest was first reported by celebrity website TMZ. 

