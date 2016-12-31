Mobile
Sia files to divorce filmmaker husband after two-year marriage

The former couple has no children together and has a prenuptial agreement

Image Credit: AP
Erik Anders Lang and Siain Los Angeles in 2014.
Tabloid
 

Grammy-nominated singer Sia has filed for divorce from her husband of two years.

The Chandelier singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end her marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, which was filed on December 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The former couple has no children together and has a prenuptial agreement. They were married in August 2014 and separated on December 7, the same day Sia’s publicist announced they had separated but were “dedicated to remaining friends.”

She is nominated for three Grammys this year, including best pop vocal album for This Is Acting.

Lang’s website says he has created documentaries for Louis Vuitton, Honda, MTV and other companies.

The filing was first reported on Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

