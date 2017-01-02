Sharjah World Music Festival launches piano talent competition

A piano talent competition will take place at the Sharjah World Music Festival over the course of eight days, between January 7-14. The competition will take place daily between 7-8pm at Al Qasba, and cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners at the end of the contest.

A jury of music experts and instructors will judge participants. Those interested in taking part may contact the festival management to enter.

“The competition will give people of all age groups and nationalities the opportunity to demonstrate their finesse on the piano before an audience of cultural enthusiasts and musical experts,” said Furat Qaddouri, manager of Sharjah World Music Festival, which is in its fourth edition.

“The contest aims to identify accomplished musicians, provide them with a platform to showcase their art and help them build confidence in their performances. It will also encourage other music enthusiasts to start playing a musical instrument.” Go to sharjahworldmusicfestival.com.