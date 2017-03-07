Shakira and Carlos Vives in plagiarism row

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shakira and Carlos Vives in plagiarism row

‘La Bicicleta’ singers reject claims that the song is similar to 1997 song ‘Yo te quiero tanto’

Image Credit: AP
Shakira and Carlos Vives
Tabloid
 

Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives on Monday rejected allegations made by a Cuban-born singer and producer that they had plagiarised his work in their award-winning music hit La Bicicleta.

A judge in Madrid accepted a lawsuit by the label representing Livan Rafael Castellanos, also known as Livam, who says that La Bicicleta contains lyrics, rhythm and melody similar to those of his 1997 song, Yo te quiero tanto.

“Neither Carlos Vives nor Shakira have received any copy of a lawsuit pertaining to La Bicicleta, and as such abstain from commenting on this matter,” said 42West, the public relations firm representing Shakira, in a statement on Monday.

However, the statement continued: “La Bicicleta is a completely original work and they adamantly reject any allegation to the contrary.”

It could take days for a court to inform the parties in a lawsuit but once notified, the legal teams will have 20 days to submit evidence of their position, said the Madrid-based law firm representing Livam.

Payments for the rights of the hit have been temporarily halted.

La Bicicleta — which means The Bicycle in English — won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year and is a finalist in several categories of the Billboard Awards.

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

Indie Lebanese acts on St Patrick’s Day in Dubai

Life & Style Gallery

Acid attack survivors walk the ramp

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE