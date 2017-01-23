Mobile
Run The Jewels’ album review: Brings balance to rap

Longtime hip hop practitioners are riding a crest of notoriety as much for their infectious, two-headed rap attack as for their political stance

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

There’s a lot of fire behind Run The Jewels and their latest album, Run The Jewels 3. They’re longtime hip-hop practitioners on a current come-up, riding a crest of notoriety as much for their infectious, two-headed rap attack as for their outspoken political stance.

Run The Jewels is one-half Outkast protege and native ATLien (Atlanta) Killer Mike and one-half El-P, a seasoned Brooklyn hip-hop head. Together, they put forth a formidable combination of conscious-but-not-corny lyrics and urban street savvy.

On Run The Jewels 3, their third studio album, the duo opens with Down (feat. Joi), a down-tempo number replete with vocal back-phrasing reminiscent of Killer Mike’s ATL brethren from Outkast. It’s a solid song, but a somewhat underwhelming first track.

The good stuff begins with Call Ticketron, a breathless staccato assault chronicling RTJ’s rise to prominence, told through euphemism, street knowledge and gunplay imagery.

Also good is Stay Gold, with its EDM-level bass reverb and spooky melody. It’s a simultaneous shout-out to strong women and the tough path toward the top of the rap game. Killer Mike even takes time to name check the Atlanta Braves mid-’90s pitching rotation of John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux.

It’s a strong album, and it’s easy to see where Run The Jewels are coming from lyrically in relation to their life path. Where they’re going is less decided. There is a fleeting appetite for rap this culturally astute. Killer Mike spent as much time touting Bernie Sanders’ candidacy as he did rapping in 2016. But rap needs Run The Jewels 3 for balance, if nothing else.

