Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50 million

The rap group accused the retailers of selling products that traded on the their name without permission

Image Credit: Drew Gurian/Invision/AP
Joseph "Run" Simmons, left, and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC perform at the "Made In America" music festival in Philadelphia. The rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission.
Tabloid
 

The rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million (Dh183.6 million) lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group’s name without permission.

The group says the defendants are utilising its name in the “production, advertising, promotion, marketing, sale and distribution of various products, including glasses, T-shirts and patches.”

It says the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it says has generated more than $100 million in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

The suit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Thursday.

Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 by Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell.

Amazon and Wal-Mart, which also owns Jet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

