Rapper T.I. and his wife to split

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris filed for divorce after six years of marriage; they have three children together

Image Credit: AP
Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, lef with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris
Tabloid
 

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, wife of rapper T.I., has filed for divorce from the hip-hop entertainer.

Henry County Court records show Harris filed for divorce after six years of marriage with the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr. Tameka Harris was a member of the defunct 90’s multi-platinum R&B group Xscape. She also won a Grammy Award in 2000 for co-writing TLC’s hit single No Scrubs.

Records show the 41-year-old singer filed for divorce on December 7.

T.I., Tameka Harris and their children starred in the VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which debuted in 2011. They have three children together.

Tameka Harris had an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.

A representative for T.I. has not immediately responded to an email for comment. 

