Rang Barse in Dubai to bring Punjabi beats for Holi

Alfaaz, Ardee and reality dance show winner Sayali Paradkar to perform at concert to mark Indian festival of colours

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Add some colour into you life this Holi with the help of Punjabi singers Alfaaz and Ardee, who along with reality dance show winner Sayali Paradkar perform at Rang Barse 2017 at Zabeel Park on March 10.

The line-up for the Holi event, which celebrates the Indian festival of colours, includes DJs such as Kips, Megan and Tanmaya and performances from the Bollywood dance group, D4dance.

The entrance is at Gate 5, Area C, from 10am onwards and tickets are Dh65 per person, Dh115 per couple and Dh200 for four people.

If you are a Country Club member, a couple ticket costs Dh50.

Children below five enter free. Tickets are available at Platinum Tickets, UAE Exchange outlets or Bikanerwala.

“We are pleased to announce the most awaited event of the year Rang Barse 2017 in the spirit of the Holi festival. Indian expats here who are away from home will be able to gather together and enjoy the festival,” said Y Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of The Country Club Group, in a statement.

Call 04-3170711 or 054-4470957.

