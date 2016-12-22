Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Prince divorce file to be unsealed over ex-wife’s objection

Wednesday’s order says the records from the late singer’s 2006 divorce will be made public on January 13

Image Credit: AP
Prince
Tabloid
 

A judge has ordered Prince’s divorce file opened next month over the objections of ex-wife Manuela Testolini.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Wednesday’s order says the records from Prince’s 2006 divorce will be made public Jan. 13. The judge denied Testolini’s request to stay his order pending appeal.

The newspaper wants records from the couple’s divorce released publicly. Testolini’s attorneys objected, saying the records are tied to a private settlement.

Hennepin County Family Court Judge Thomas Fraser issued an order in August unsealing the divorce records. The documents’ release was delayed because of objections from Testolini, Prince’s half brother, Omarr Baker and Bremer Trust, the company overseeing Prince’s estate.

Prince’s marriage to Testolini was his second. He died on April 21 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

2016 in pop music: 16 of the year’s best records

Life & Style Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016