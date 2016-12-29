Pink has a baby boy
Singer Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed their second child, a boy, into the world. The couple have named their son Jameson Moon Hart.
The baby was born on December 26, Boxing Day.
Pink posted the baby’s picture on Instagram.
“Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned the image.
Pink, who has five-year-old daughter, Willow, with Carey, also posted an image of her husband cuddling up to the newborn.
“I love my baby daddy,” she wrote alongside the image.
No other details about the baby have been released yet.
Pink announced her pregnancy in November with a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.