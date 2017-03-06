Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ recording console heads to auction

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ recording console heads to auction

The desk was housed at Abbey Road’s studio from 1971 to 1983, and was also used in making of albums by Kate Bush, Paul McCartney and the Cure

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) - A picture dated July 2, 2005 shows British rock band Pink Floyd (L-R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright, taking a bow at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London. Pink Floyd has declared that "The Endless River" -- the band's first album in 20 years -- will be the finale for the Cambridge, England group whose dark, sonic landscapes transformed personal isolation into stadium-filling rock. AFP PHOTO/John D Mc Hugh
Tabloid
 

Assuming Pink Floyd do not play at Glastonbury — and given the coolness between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, that seems a reasonable assumption to make, no matter how tantalising the speculation — then the Floyd obsessive in your life has a hole they need filling.

If they also have a garage or storage unit they need filling, then the perfect gift to meet their needs is on the market: the recording console used by the band when they recorded The Dark Side of the Moon.

The desk — the Abbey Road Studios EMI TG12345 Mk IV, in case you didn’t know — was housed at Abbey Road’s studio two from 1971 to 1983, where it was also used to record solo records by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, as well as work by Kate Bush and the Cure among many others.

It is to be sold by the auction house Bonham’s as part of their TCM Presents... Rock and Roll Through the Lens auction in New York on 27 March.

The seller is the producer Mike Hedges, who bought it when the studio upgraded its equipment in 1983.

The console was built by Abbey Road and EMI engineers working together, and was among the most advanced of its time when new.

Be warned, however: no estimate is listed, suggesting it may cost more than the casual buyer has to hand. Rolling Stone reports that it is expected to attract “six-figure bids”.

It is on view at Bonham’s London branch, in Knightsbridge, from 19 to 27 March. For something a little less expensive, and for those without room to store a recording console, an early 1970s Pink Floyd promotional poster is being sold at the auction with an estimated cost of between ₤250 (Dh1,128) and ₤410.

If you have the money but not the space, then you might want to consider a bid of between ₤120,000 and ₤160,000 for Jimi Hendrix’s recorder. Not tape recorder. But recorder, as played tunelessly by children since time immemorial.

More from Music

tags from this story

Paul McCartney
follow this tag on MGNPaul McCartney

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Paul McCartney
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Barbra Streisand blames Trump for eating habits

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash