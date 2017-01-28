Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Singer and rock band are regular collaborators, especially with Young’s ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’

Image Credit: AP
Eddie Vedder ,left of Pearl Jam performs with Neil Young.
Tabloid
 

Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring.

Young and Pearl Jam memorably joined forces to play Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 1993. Pearl Jam regularly covers the song on tour. Members of the band played on Young’s 1995 album Mirror Ball.

The Hall also announced Friday that Jackson Browne will induct folk legend Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will present fellow progressive rockers Yes at the April 7 ceremony in New York.

Presenters for other inductees Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey and Nile Rogers haven’t been announced.

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

Jam Morales back in Dubai in February

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads