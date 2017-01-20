Mobile
Mika Singh attends Trump’s pre-inaugural dinner

The Bollywood singer also shared a selfie with the American president’s daughter Ivanka and thanked her for the hospitality

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood singer Mika Singh attended the dinner hosted by the American President Donald Trump on Thursday in Washington D.C.

Singh, who was seen sporting an all black ensemble, captioned an image on social media: “It is a great honour for me to be attending the most prestigious dinner in Washington D.C. with the President(-elect) of the US.”

Singh on Friday morning shared a two-minute long video, where Trump said: “In the audience there’s a special person, who’s worked very hard, who married very well it’s my daughter Ivanka... I sort of stole her husband. He is so great...I have a feeling Jared (Kushner) is going to do a great job.”

Singh, who is popular for songs like 440 volt and Subah Hone Na De, also shared a selfie with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and thanked her for the hospitality.

“Enjoying this wonderful party... Thanks Ivanka Trump for such a great hospitality... It is lovely meeting you, god bless,” Singh captioned the image.

The 39-year-old singer also praised the US President-Elect.

“What a privilege it’s being in the same vicinity as Donald Trump... His presence has brightened up the whole evening,” Singh tweeted.

Trump, who won the November 8 election despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million — more than any winning candidate in history — will be sworn in as the US President on Friday.

United States
Donald Trump
