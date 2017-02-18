Mobile
Mariah Carey in Dubai: Our wish list

Ahead of her return to the UAE at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, here are the songs we hope she will perform

Mariah CareyFeb 17 2016Photos By Denise Truscello
Tabloid
 

She’s got the hits, and the records. That’s why few people in music deserve the title ‘diva’ more than Mariah Carey. From the most Billboard Hot 100 No 1s by a solo artist (she has 18) to the most weeks at No 1 (79 weeks) and the longest-running No 1 of all-time, One Sweet Day, with Boyz II Men (16 weeks), Carey’s career has been one big hit machine.

Before she returns to Dubai at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 — she performed for the first time in the city in 2004 — we pick 15 songs we wish she will perform.

 

1. Vision of Love

Released: 1990

Album: Mariah Carey

 

2. Love Takes Time

Released: 1990

Album: Mariah Carey

 

3. Emotions

Released: 1991

Album: Emotions

 

4. I’ll Be There

Released: 1992

Album: Mariah Carey

 

5. Hero

Released: 1993

Album: Music Box

 

6. Dreamlover

Released: 1993

Album: Music Box

 

7. Endless Love (with Luther Vandross)

Released: 1994

Album: Songs (Luther Vandross album)

 

8. Without You

Released: 1994

Album: Music Box

 

9. Fantasy

Released: 1995

Album: Daydream

 

10. One Sweet Day (with Boyz II Men)

Released: 1995

Album: Daydream

 

11. Always Be My Baby

Released: 1996

Album: Daydream

 

12. My All

Released: 1998

Album: Butterfly

 

13. Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)

Released: 1999

Album: Rainbow

 

14. We Belong Together

Released: 2005

Album: The Emancipation of Mimi

 

15. Obsessed

Released: 2009

Album: Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel

 

Don’t miss it!

Tickets to see Mariah Carey at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 start at Dh395 on ticketmaster.ae.

