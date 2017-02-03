Mobile
Lauryn Hill sorry about late Pittsburgh show

Singer says on Facebook that “factors out of our control” caused her to take the stage three hours after it was supposed to start

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer Lauryn Hill performs at Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" Concert at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has apologised for making fans wait more than three hours for her show to start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hill says on Facebook that “factors out of our control” caused her to take the stage at 11.20pm for a Heinz Hall show advertised as starting at 8pm.

She says snow in New York caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she says, the performance should have been cancelled and rescheduled.

Hill says the promoter used social media to notify fans that the show would start late. But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that many fans left and demanded refunds.

Hill says she hopes to schedule another Pittsburgh performance for those fans later this month. 

