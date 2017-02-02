Mobile
Lauryn Hill abandoned by Pittsburgh fans

Bad weather kept her band from showing up on time; she took the stage more than three hours late

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer Lauryn Hill performs at Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" Concert at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Only a fraction of the audience had stuck around when singer-rapper Lauryn Hill took the stage in Pittsburgh more than three hours late.

A disc jockey on the bill, DJ Motormane, tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Hill was at Heinz Hall by 5.30pm to rehearse for Tuesday night’s 8pm show, but her band apparently was delayed by weather.

Motormane played until about 9.30pm followed by musician Paul Beaubrun, before Hill’s DJ took the stage at 10.30pm.

The newspaper says Hill didn’t take the stage until 11.20pm, playing until about 1am for those who stayed instead of requesting refunds.

Hill’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

But fans lit up Twitter with comments including, “I will never pay to see her again. Ever.”

