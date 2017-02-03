Mobile
Lady Gaga says Super Bowl halftime show is ‘for everyone’

The ‘Poker Face’ singer says the performance will celebrate “inclusion” and the “spirit of equality” during a time of national division

Image Credit: AP
Lady Gaga answers questions at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tabloid
 

Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate “inclusion” and the “spirit of equality” during a time of national division.

“This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget,” she said at a press conference Thursday in Houston.

Gaga wouldn’t reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she’ll wear or any staging details, but promised a “tremendously athletic” show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.

She also said there wouldn’t be any wardrobe malfunctions — like Janet Jackson’s infamous moment when she performed at the last Super Bowl held in Houston in 2004.

“Everything is going to be nice and tight,” Gaga said. “I wouldn’t worry about that.”

When Gaga debuted in 2008, her sound was a mix of electronic, dance and pop sounds, including the hits Poker Face and Just Dance. Her latest album though, Joanne, delves into country and acoustic rock territory, and she said she plans to perform songs from her entire catalogue.

The 30-year-old singer, who sang the national anthem at last year’s Super Bowl, was nominated for the best original song Oscar last year and won a Golden Globe for her role on the FX series American Horror Story. Gaga said she considers being asked to be the halftime headliner is due to her fans, affectionately known as “little monsters.”

“Essentially, that kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids table and that kid who was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was? That kid is going to have the stage for 13 minutes,” she said. “And I’m excited to give it to them.”

The performance at the NRG Stadium will also feature Tony Bennett, who Gaga called a “tremendously wise man.” Gaga and Bennett, 90, recorded the 2014 album of duets, Cheek to Cheek, which won a Grammy — the sixth for Gaga. They also launched a successful tour.

The showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons airs Sunday on Fox. Gaga, who said many of her relatives are Pittsburgh Steelers fans, wouldn’t reveal whom she’s rooting for. “I’m going to keep that one to myself,” she said.

In addition to Gaga, three original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton will sing America the Beautiful during pregame festivities and Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem.

Loading...

