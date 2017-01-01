Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017
Singer Kylie Minogue wants things to quieten down in 2017.
“I’ve had a lot of great moments in 2016, it’s been a bit crazy. I hope that in 2017 things settle down,” she said.
Minogue got engaged to boyfriend Joshua Sasse in February 2016, just months after dating.
The 48-year-old has a lot of things she wants to achieve in her professional life in the new year.
“I’d love to make a new pop album and go on tour. I’m also thinking — by popular demand — of bringing back my lingerie line,” Minogue said.