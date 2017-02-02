Mobile
John Lennon-Yoko Ono romance on film

The relationship between the Beatles star and Ono will be turned into a film from the writer of ‘The Theory of Everything’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The relationship between John Lennon and Yoko Ono will be the basis of a new film from the writer of The Theory of Everything.

According to Deadline, the untitled film will focus on the romance between the Beatles star and Ono, who will also produce. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who gained acclaim for his take on the relationship between Stephen and Jane Hawking, will pen the script. His upcoming work includes the Winston Churchill drama Darkest Hour, starring Gary Oldman.

“The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the US — with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want,” said producer Michael De Luca, whose previous credits include The Social Network, Fifty Shades of Grey and The Love Guru.

The script is likely to cover the pair’s status as a celebrity couple throughout the 70s, Lennon’s move away from The Beatles, their music together and his murder in 1980.

In 2009, Lennon’s life as a young man was brought to the screen by Sam Taylor-Johnson in Nowhere Boy, where he was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Ono was supportive of the finished product and was “flabbergasted” at how good it was. The murder of Lennon was also covered in the 2007 drama Chapter 27, which starred Jared Leto as Mark David Chapman.

