James Corden says he won’t sing as Grammy host

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

James Corden says he won’t sing as Grammy host

‘Carpool Karaoke’ presenter says he is a little “nervous” about his gig and will leave that to to the “brilliant singers” who will be there

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host James Corden answers questions from the media after rolling out the red carpet for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

He may be the king of Carpool Karaoke, but James Corden says he won’t be singing as host of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

“There are a lot of brilliant singers there,” he says, “and no one needs to hear me disrupt such beautiful vocals”.

Corden also says he isn’t trying to be the next LL Cool J, Grammy host for the past five years.

“I’m more like, not Ladies Love Cool James,” he says. “I’m like Ladies Put Up With That Guy James. It’s not as catchy.”

Corden talked about his Grammy gig after rolling out the ceremonial red carpet Thursday with recording academy president Neil Portnow and show producer Ken Ehrlich.

Though Corden is on TV every night as host and writer of The Late Late Show on CBS, he said taking on the Grammys is something else entirely.

“My show is basically on in the middle of the night where people only really catch it if they wake up and happen to realise they’ve left the television on,” he said. “This is very different. This is the Grammy Awards, and there are quite a few more people watching it. So, you know, we’re really going to try our best to not ruin the whole thing. That’s really our jumping off point: Don’t ruin it.”

All kidding aside, the 38-year-old Emmy and Tony winner said he’s so proud to have been asked to host the show and “so proud just to be in its orbit,” that he’s actually quite anxious about the gig.

“Oh, my god, it’s beyond daunting. I’m shaking just sort of thinking about the prospect of doing it,” he said. “I feel more nervous for this than I’ve ever felt for anything I’ve ever done before, truly.”

Ehrlich said Thursday that he has absolute faith in his new host, who also presided over the Tony Awards on CBS last June.

“He’s just got a great attitude, he loves music,” he said. “And the artists like him.”

And Ehrlich doesn’t mind if Corden does decide to sing.

“With him, I’m not worried about anything,” said the veteran producer, now on his 37th Grammy show.

Corden said he’ll calm his nerves on Sunday night with “a couple of deep breaths and know that it doesn’t really matter ... We’re going to try our best.”

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

Katy Perry gets political with new song

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?