India and UAE come together in a mash-up song

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India and UAE come together in a mash-up song

Singers Adel Ebrahim and Nishita Charles have joined forces on ‘Mile Sur’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The UAE and India have come together once again for a cultural collaboration, this time in the form of song. Emirati singer Adel Ebrahim, known for works such as Dani Dan and Ah Ya London, has joined forces with Dubai-based Indian singer Nishita Charles for a mash-up track titled Mile Sur, available online.

The song, which mixes Bollywood, Khaleeji and electronic styles, launched on YouTube this week and has been enjoying radio play.

It features imaginations of the 1988 song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, whose video aimed to promote unity among India’s diverse citizens, and A.R. Rahman 2004 classic Ye Jo Des Hai Tera from the film Swades, a Shah Rukh Khan film whose lyrics depicted a person’s longing for their homeland.

The collaboration comes in time for the 68th Indian Republic Day on January 26, which will welcome His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as a chief guest. A contingent of 179 UAE soldiers will take part in the parade.

 

Charles said the idea to create the song came to life quicker than she expected it to.

 

“I have been really lucky to find like-minded people who were willing to collaborate to create this beautiful collective performance considering it is has no commercial interests. It was an honest attempt to work across the two cultures to bring about a sense of unity,” she said in a press release.

Ebrahim, her chief collaborator, expressed his love for Indian culture, with Bollywood at the forefront of his admiration.

“The Indian and Emirati culture have a lot in common in terms of sentiment and values, and music really has no boundaries in any case as long as it touches the heart,” he said.

Young creatives Mahesh Raghvan and Riyaz Shah arranged the composition, while Pradeep Kalipuyarath and Rohit Jayakaran shot and edited the music video, which has nearly 15,000 views on Raghvan’s YouTube channel at time of writing. In the caption, he called it “a tribute to the friendship between our country and the UAE — a place that has been home for millions of Indians and myself.”

More from Music

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Dubai Latin Fest announces line-up of performers

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day