‘Hamilton’ cast to sing at Super Bowl 51

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo will perform ‘America the Beatiful’ during pregame festivities

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jasmine Cephas Jones, from left, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise.
Tabloid
 

Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton: An American Musical, will sing America the Beautiful during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced on Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox before kick-off on February 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, America the Beautiful has been sung eight other times before the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newtown, Connecticut, sang the song at the Super Bowl 47.

The Hamilton cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the half-time show.

