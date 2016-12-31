Mobile
George Michael wanted to adopt a child

Source says the late singer wanted to start a family with partner Fadi Fawaz

Image Credit: AP
British singer George Michael
Tabloid
 

For late singer George Michael, starting a family was on his to-do list for the coming year, says a source.

Following his health scares, Michael made starting a family with partner Fadi Fawaz his main priority.

He was desperate to follow in the footsteps of his friend and singer Elton John, who has sons Elijah and Zachary with partner David Furnish through a surrogate.

An insider said: “George’s dream was to be a father. He wanted to adopt or use a surrogate. It was his big aim, supported by Elton and David all the way. When Elton took the step, he [George] knew he too had at last moved into that part of his life.”

“To not have his own family, he felt incomplete. It was a missing link he craved. George always wanted to be a father, he wished his mother were alive to see the day,” the source added.

Michael died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

