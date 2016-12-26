George Michael songs: ‘Gulf News’ readers’ picks

George Michael performs in concert at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008.

Gulf News readers share their favourite tunes by George Michael, who died on Monday due to heart failure.

White Light



What readers say

Ali Zadjale, on Facebook: “White Light. [The] perfect song for his comeback at the time. It’s the worst song to listen to right now.”

Careless Whisper

What readers say

Ritu Patel, on Facebook: “Careless Whisper (totally romantic song) and Father Figure, such an awesome song to listen to.”

Ursula Manvatkar, on Facebook: “George Michael has been my favourite since I was a teenager. His songs have a bit of rebellion in them. My favourite track was the evergreen Careless Whisper. And also Too Funky, Outside, Last Xmas, Father Figure, Faith... and many, many more. I am genuinely upset with his untimely death.”

Priyajyothy Gopinathan, on Facebook: “I’ve got two personal favourites: Last Christmas and Careless Whisper... it’s mostly because these were among those songs I grew up listening to. So there’s definitely a nostalgic connection. And also his lyrics and music has got its own charm. RIP George Michael.”

Last Christmas

What readers say

@marynasir on Twitter: “I love Last Christmas. Love its lyrics and George’s voice in it.”

Hazel Ali Hayek, on Facebook: “Last Christmas: I shared this song yesterday on my wall and woke up today to hear he’s dead. RIP.”

Deveeka Nijhawan: “My favourite George Michael song is Wham!’s Last Christmas... So soulful and it really touches the heart. Joyful and Christmas-y.”

I Can't Make You Love Me

What a reader says

Ryantute Velasco, on Facebook: “One of my favourite songs is I Can’t Make You Love Me sung by George Michael live. It just give me tears and goosebumps every time I play it.”

A Different Corner

What a reader says

Ciprian Mazilu, on Facebook: “I love A Different Corner because it’s the truth about love.”

Faith

What a reader says

Vivek Mathew Thomas, on Facebook: “Faith is one of my all-time favourites... Best smash pop hit for a long time... Love the song and [it] still makes you move. And since he wrote it and sang it, it’s even more special. His vocals in this song [are] the best.”

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

What a reader says

Janishka Isneb: “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go. It reminds me of my dancing father.”