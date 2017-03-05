Former pop star Tommy Page, 46, found dead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Former pop star Tommy Page, 46, found dead

Publisher of Billboard magazine dies in an apparent suicide

Image Credit: AP
Tommy Page
Tabloid
 

Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song I’ll Be Your Everything went to No 1 in 1990 and who later became a record company executive, publisher of Billboard magazine, a vice-president at Pandora and an executive at The Village Voice, has died. He was 46.

Billboard.com Editorial Director Denise Warner said Page was found dead on Friday in New York of an apparent suicide. Page started at the magazine in 2011 as associate publisher and was promoted to publisher a year later.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page,” Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato said. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer.”

Page, who at the time of his death was vice-president of music partnerships at Voice, previously led artist partnerships, branded content and events at internet radio company Pandora. He also had been an executive at Warner Bros Records, where he helped shape the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban and Green Day. He also had been a senior vice-president at Cumulus Media Inc.

Page, a graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business, started his music career as an artist at Sire Records and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with I’ll Be Your Everything in April 1990. He co-wrote the song with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood, of Page’s tourmates New Kids on the Block. Page recorded nine studio albums.

Page appeared as himself on an episode of Full House in 1992.

He is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

In a statement, the Voice said: “Our thoughts are with his partner, their three children, and the rest of his family and close circle of friends. Tommy will be missed.”

More from Music

tags from this story

Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Music

Dubai singer Shelea on Obamas’ standing ovation

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza