Fifth Harmony break-up: This is war

This is war! Following Camila Cabello’s decision to leave girl group Fifth Harmony, a war of words is playing out on social media.

It started with the group’s message on Monday.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the band posted.

Cabello’s quickly responded.

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she wrote in her Twitter note. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavours in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.

“As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

Then, on Tuesday, the band fired back with another message, saying the members were ‘truly hurt’ and that they blamed her for the break-up.

“Over the past several months we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila,” the message reads. “We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavour) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we’d all worked so hard for. We called for group meetings which she refused, we asked L.A. Reid and the label to step in and try to set meetings, which again, she refused. We even went as far as group counselling which she did not show up to. So no, after months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded. We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual.”

The pop group formed out of US talent show The X Factor in 2012.

Cabello’s departure followed Fifth Harmony’s last scheduled performance of the year at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball tour in Florida on Sunday.

Like British boy band One Direction, Fifth Harmony was put together by record producer Simon Cowell after each girl auditioned as solo artists for his TV talent show The X Factor. Although they didn’t win, they went on to become the show’s most successful product, with hits like Worth It and Work from Home that led to 10 million in record sales and accolades that included three MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music award and seven Teen Choice Awards.

