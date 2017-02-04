Eric Clapton rolling out documentary and tour

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Eric Clapton rolling out documentary and tour

Lili Fini Zanuck will direct film titled ‘Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Film producer Lili Fini Zanuck is directing a documentary on rock guitar hero Eric Clapton titled Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, according to Variety.

Buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, running from February 9-17, are scheduled to get the first look at the film by Zanuck, the producer of Driving Miss Daisy, among other credits.

Clapton’s “commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days,” Zanuck told Variety. “He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance.”

Clapton will embark on a 50th anniversary concert tour, with dates scheduled for March 19 and 20 at Madison Square Garden and March 25 and 26 at the Forum in Inglewood. Earlier, additional performances were announced for September 17 and 18 at Madison Square Garden and September 25 and 26 at the Forum.

In the programme for concerts marking his 70th birthday in 2015, Clapton wrote, “I swear this is it, no more... I know I’ve been threatening retirement for the last 50 years, but I didn’t think I’d ever really want to stop.

“I love what I do and always have done,” Clapton noted, “but over the last few decades, I’ve found what I was always really looking for, a loving family who love me just the way I am, which means I can relax and rest when I need to, and more and more I treasure the beauty of that.”

For the upcoming shows, Clapton’s band will include keyboardists Chris Stainton and Walt Richmond, drummer Steve Gadd, bassist Nathan East and singers Sharon White and Michelle John. His opening acts will be Gary Clark Jr and Jimmie Vaughan (older brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan).

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

Rose Cousins’ ‘Natural Conclusion’ album review

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body