Ed Sheeran releasing new music soon
Singer Ed Sheeran will end his one year break from social media and the public eye by releasing new music on January 6.
The singer uploaded a silent video on Twitter on New Year’s Day to update his fans about his upcoming work.
In the video, the star held up a piece of paper that read: “New music coming Friday.”
It comes after he recently dropped a hint about his next album by changing all his social media profile pictures to blue squares.
Songwriter Amy Wadge, who wrote Thinking Out Loud with Sheeran, last week confirmed “his album is done”. She added it will “break the internet” when it’s released.
Sheeran came out of temporary retirement to write When Christmas Comes Around, The X Factor winner Matt Terry’s single.