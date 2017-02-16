Dubai teenager’s posthumous album releases

Aidan Young and his mother Kristianna Wanamaker.

The Beginning, a posthumous album by late Dubai-based teenager Aidan Young, released on February 16.

Young, who died aged 15 in 2016 during his GCSE exams, dreamed of having his songs play on the radio. The dream came true earlier this month, when the lead single from his album, also titled The Beginning, enjoyed airtime.

“While he isn’t here to play in those clubs and to tour the world performing at global music events like Tomorrowland, it is my intention to ensure his music is heard in the places he wanted to be,” his mother Kristianna Wanamaker told Virgin Radio DXB.

“My gift to my son is that his music becomes famous and that he lives on through it. I am so pleased that Sony Music Entertainment Middle East have signed Aidan and are working with me to ensure the music is heard and that his talent is recognised the world over.”

Young, originally South African and American, was a budding future and deep house producer. His 15-track debut album can be found on several streaming websites, including Anghami and Deezer.