Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs on stage in Toronto, Canada. Drake is the leading nominee with 12 nominations at the Soul Train Awards. The show will air on BET and Centric on Nov. 27.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for Closer with Halsey. iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees on Wednesday. It was also announced that Bruno Mars will perform at the fourth annual awards show, to be held on March 5 in Los Angeles and televised on TBS, TNT and truTV, as well as simulcast on iHeartMedia stations. This year’s show has been expanded to more than 30 categories. Other multiple nominees include twenty one pilots, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia. Tickets go on sale on Friday.