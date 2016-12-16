Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend headline 2017 Essence
For the first time, music icon Diana Ross brings her star power to a stage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Ross was among the headliners announced Thursday for the festival annually held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 23rd annual event takes place June 30-July 2.
Joining Ross will be R&B’s Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway and Michel’le. Blige, a festival veteran, returns to headline a special night themed “My Path to Strength,” at which she’ll introduce her highly anticipated project, “Strength of a Woman”.
Others on tap include Doug E Fresh, Master P, Moses Sumney, Ro James, Shaggy, Solange, Teyana Taylor, Trombone Shorty, Tweet, Yuna and Sir the Baptist.