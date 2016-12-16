Mobile
Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend headline 2017 Essence

The 23rd edition of the music festival will be held in New Orleans from June 30 to July 2, 2017

Image Credit:
<> at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Tabloid
 

For the first time, music icon Diana Ross brings her star power to a stage at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Ross was among the headliners announced Thursday for the festival annually held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 23rd annual event takes place June 30-July 2.

Joining Ross will be R&B’s Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway and Michel’le. Blige, a festival veteran, returns to headline a special night themed “My Path to Strength,” at which she’ll introduce her highly anticipated project, “Strength of a Woman”.

Others on tap include Doug E Fresh, Master P, Moses Sumney, Ro James, Shaggy, Solange, Teyana Taylor, Trombone Shorty, Tweet, Yuna and Sir the Baptist.

