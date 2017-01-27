Mobile
David Bowie commemorated by Royal Mail stamps

The set of 10 stamps, celebrating four tours and six albums including ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Blackstar’ goes on sale on March 14

Image Credit: PA
David Bowie
Tabloid
 

David Bowie is to be commemorated with a full set of 10 postage stamps from the Royal Mail. The stamps, which go into circulation from 14 March, commemorate six Bowie album covers as well as four of his tours.

Explaining the decision for the tribute to Bowie, Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The Royal Mail has paid tribute to musicians before, and last summer it published a 10-stamp Pink Floyd set, which also featured six album covers and four performances.

The Bowie album covers featured are Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar. The tours marked are the 1973 Ziggy Stardust tour, the 1978 Stage tour, the 1983 Serious Moonlight tour, and the 2004 Reality tour. You can pre-order various presentation packs of the stamps from the Royal Mail now.

