Courtney Love on her five-year spat with friend

Musician Courtney Love says she didn’t speak to her friend, actress Amanda DeCadenet, for years after she failed to return their dresses to a rental store.

The duo famously wore matching outfits to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 1995 and though they had a great time, they soon fell out over a £20,000 (Dh90,595) bill.

“I had tickets to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and we went to one of the oldest costume stores in Hollywood and rented matching dresses and tiaras,” Love said.

“I had to go to Germany the next day so I thought Amanda was going to be returning the clothes. But then we got stuck with the £20,000 bill as no one returned the dresses. We talk now, but I didn’t speak to her for like five years after that,” she added.