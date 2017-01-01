Courtney Love on her five-year spat with friend

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Courtney Love on her five-year spat with friend

Musician reveals why she stopped talking to her friend, actress Amanda DeCadenet

Image Credit: AFP
US musician Courtney Love poses before the Chanel 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on October 4, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
Tabloid
 

Musician Courtney Love says she didn’t speak to her friend, actress Amanda DeCadenet, for years after she failed to return their dresses to a rental store.

The duo famously wore matching outfits to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 1995 and though they had a great time, they soon fell out over a £20,000 (Dh90,595) bill.

“I had tickets to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and we went to one of the oldest costume stores in Hollywood and rented matching dresses and tiaras,” Love said.

“I had to go to Germany the next day so I thought Amanda was going to be returning the clothes. But then we got stuck with the £20,000 bill as no one returned the dresses. We talk now, but I didn’t speak to her for like five years after that,” she added.

More from Music

tags from this story

Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Oscars
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Kate Bush’s ‘Before the Dawn’ album review

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler