Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: review

The British outfit serenades the UAE and ushers the New Year in with a message of hope

  • Image Credit:
  • Cold play concert at Du Arena at Yas Island last night to celebrate There New Year. photo Abdul Rahman/Gulf NeImage Credit:
Tabloid
 

As Chris Martin serenaded Abu Dhabi, UAE wooed him back. Like a river hit by sunlight, the night glowed with the neon lights of cell phones and wristbands, and the audience hummed songs in unison.

The show was on.

Martin and his four-piece British band sang crowd favourites such as Yellow, Head Full of Dreams (from their new album and the name of the tour), Clocks and A Sky Full of Stars.

And while guitarist Jonny Buckland’s riffs were on point, the frontman’s charisma was on full display — at one point Martin lay down on stage and sang to the sky.

And while he didn’t let us forget the difficult times ahead — he alluded to the Trump election at one point, and started the concert with Charlie Chaplin’s Great Dictator speech — the band offered some much-needed respite during what had been a difficult year. He also sent out ‘good vibes’ to strife-riven places such as Syria and Yemen.

His tribute to George Michael seemed apt — he sang Faith.

If there was one big mess up, I’d have to say it was the giant queue for the ATM — the kiosks weren’t accepting cards and the getting through the barricades meant stepping away from the big, bright stage.

But navigating your way back through the crowd was well worth the light show.

And as impressive as the start of the gig was, the end was better. After a rollicking routine of up-tempo beats and swaying, as the clock stuck 12, the balloons were brought out. Confetti showered the stadium in a golden rain, and smiling and renewed, like children, we ushered the New Year in.

More from Music

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Kate Bush’s ‘Before the Dawn’ album review

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler