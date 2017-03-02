Mobile
Chance the Rapper added to Essence Festival

Grammy winner joins a line-up that includes Diana Ross, John Legend and Mary J. Blige

Image Credit: AP
Chance the Rapper
Tabloid
 

Chance the Rapper is bringing his Grammy-winning music to the Essence Festival.

The rapper won three trophies at this year’s Grammy Awards including best new artist.

He is the latest performer to join the annual music event as a headliner. Others that were previously announced include Diana Ross, John Legend and Mary J. Blige.

Also on Wednesday, Essence said that there will be a No Limit reunion of sorts as Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk will join Master P, who already was announced. The New Orleans unit was making hits in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Other added performers include Elle Varner, BJ the Chicago Kid and Emily Estefan.

The Essence Festival will be held June 30 to July 2 in New Orleans.

