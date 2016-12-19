Mobile
Camila Cabello leaves Fifth Harmony

Best-selling girl group to continue without the 19-year-old

  • Fifth Harmony members Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello at the iHearImage Credit: AP
  • Machine Gun Kelly, left, and Camila Cabello perform in concert during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2Image Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Tabloid
 

Popular girl group Fifth Harmony has announced that singer Camila Cabello has left them.

Remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui will continue the group as a quartet, reports billboard.com.

In a message posted on social media and signed by “Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren”, the group wrote: “After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

As recently as December 9, when the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour hit New York City, the group had announced plans to release a new album.

After forming on the second season of the American version of The X Factor in 2012, Fifth Harmony released two albums beginning with Reflection in January 2015. That album included Worth it, their first Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last summer.

While the 7/27 tour brought the group on their first international trek this year, Cabello had hinted at pursuing solo material through two collaborations.

