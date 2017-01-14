Cairo Sound Music Festival brings top Arab acts
The first-ever Cairo Sound Music Fesitval featuring a number of Egyptian acts and bands — an antidote to mainstream Arabic music — brought out fans to the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Friday. From 4pm until 1am, bands such as Cairokee, Sharmoofers, Massar Egbari, Khalid Hussain and Mustafa Gazzal performed.
“The lyrics these bands write are different, the art that they create is different than what is traditional, different than the usual stars and entertainment. They’re close to the people — their words touch hearts directly, and they deal with daily struggles,” said event founder Ahmad Ganem of Hi Wave Events.