British singer Peter Sarstedt dead at 75

Delhi-born singer-songwriter's signature tune was 'Where Do You Go To My Lovely'

 

London: British singer Peter Sarstedt who penned the hit “Where Do You Go To My Lovely” has died at the age of 75, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Sarstedt died peacefully after a lengthy battle with a rare medical condition, according to a family statement quoted by the BBC.

Relatives were “with him to the last”, added the statement which also said Sarstedt’s music will be missed by many.

The Delhi-born songwriter was most well-known for the 1969 chart-topping hit “Where Do You Go To My Lovely”, which won him an Ivor Novello Award.

It was more recently used in the 2007 Wes Anderson films “Hotel Chevalier” and “The Darjeeling Limited”.

Over a 20-year period to 1987 Sarstedt released at least two singles a year, including “Beirut” and “I’m A Cathedral”, and brought out 14 albums.

Sarstedt’s final album came in 2013 with “Restless Heart”, although by the time of its release he was already suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy.

He had the rare and incurable condition, which is caused by brain cells becoming damaged, for six years until his death.

An undated note on the singer’s website said Sarstedt had retired due to ill health in 2010 and had no longer been able to reply to fans’ messages.

