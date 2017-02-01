Bob Dylan to return to classics with his new album

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bob Dylan to return to classics with his new album

‘Triplicate’ will be singer’s first three-disc album and his third successive album consisting of covers of tunes performed by Frank Sinatra

Image Credit: AFP
Bob Dylan
Tabloid
 

Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature for his rock poetry, but he is returning to classics with his new album that marks his latest collection of Frank Sinatra standards.

Triplicate, which will come out on March 31, will be Dylan’s first three-disc album and his third successive album consisting of covers of tunes performed by Sinatra.

Dylan released a first track from Triplicate — a take on I Could Have Told You, originally released by Sinatra in 1954, with the rock legend’s grainy voice over a melancholy slide guitar.

Other songs Dylan covers on Triplicate include The Best Is Yet To Come, one of Sinatra’s most famous songs whose title is inscribed on his tombstone; As Time Goes By, best known for the piano scene in classic film Casablanca; and Stardust, a perennial American favourite since Hoagy Carmichael’s 1927 original.

While Sinatra is the common thread on Triplicate, Dylan’s 38th studio album, the 30 songs come from a range of songwriters. Dylan picked the selection and recorded them with his touring band at Capitol studios in Hollywood, his label said.

At 75, Dylan has shown no sign of slowing down. He plans a tour of Europe in April and May and was recently announced as a headliner of the Firefly festival to take place in June in the eastern US state of Delaware.

But Dylan was characteristically reticent in October when he was the surprise winner of literature’s most celebrated prize, with the Nobel Committee hailing his unique rock voice.

He did not show up to the prize ceremony in Stockholm in December, although he sent a speech read by the US ambassador in which he said he was “honoured” to receive the award.

It was unclear when Dylan recorded Triplicate, although he cited pre-existing commitments for his failure to attend the Nobel ceremony.

Dylan released a first album of Sinatra covers in 2015, Shadows in the Night, and a second one last year, Fallen Angels.

His last album with newly written songs, Tempest, came out in 2012 and was tinged with dark lyricism and Irish roots music. The critically acclaimed work had initially triggered speculation it would be Dylan’s last owing to the title, as Shakespeare’s final play was The Tempest.

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

John Lennon-Yoko Ono romance on film

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa