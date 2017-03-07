Mobile
Bey’s Babies: Beyonce shares photos of growing baby bump

The singer is expecting twins with husband Jay Z

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce shared photos of her growing baby bump on her website Monday, March 6, 2017.
Tabloid
 

Beyonce has shown off more of her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared photos on her website on Monday of the couple heading out to the premiere of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing green dress in the photos and in some shots pulls it tightly around her stomach to show off the progress of her pregnancy.

She and Blue Ivy also had some fun making silly faces for the camera.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy last month with the help of an elaborate photo shoot. She hasn’t said when the babies are due.

