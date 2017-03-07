Mobile
Barbra Streisand blames Trump for eating habits

Usually a stickler for healthy eating, singer says watching the news has pushed her diet over the edge

Image Credit: AP
Barbra Streisand
Tabloid
 

Call it the Trump effect. Or maybe the Palm Beach diet?

Barbra Streisand recently joined a few of her fellow Hollywood elitists in blaming President Donald Trump for numbers on her scale. In a tweet on Saturday, the Don’t Rain on My Parade singer said she’s usually a stickler for healthy eating (only liquids in the morning — so La La Land), but the news (specifically headlines related to Donald Trump) push her diet over the edge: “Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!”

Streisand was a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign, performing at a $2,500-per-person (Dh9,180) gala in New York last September. During her set, the crooner sang an impromptu ditty about Trump, “Something’s amiss, I don’t approve, if he were running the free world, where would we move?”

The singer/actress joins fellow Clinton supporters Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow in pinning their pounds on Trump.

For Dunham, the issue has been weight loss. The Girls creator and star said in a radio interview that when Trump won the White House, she stopped eating. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight,’” said Dunham.

For Apatow, the commander in chief allegedly makes it hard to lose weight. “I think it tests our ability to not want to numb out,” the comedian said. “There’s so many things that are hard to hear every day that you do want to have some Oreos.” He added that smart financial investments during the Trump administration include Hostess Cakes.

