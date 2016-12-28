Mobile
Ariana Grande shocked by fan’s sexual comments

Singer recalls incident where a young boy spoke about her in a derogatory way

Image Credit: AFP
Recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Tabloid
 

Singer Ariana Grande was left feeling hurt and unsafe after a fan made sexual comments about her, while she was with her boyfriend Mac Miller.

Grande recalled an incident she had with a fan on Tuesday in a Twitter note, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While she was out getting food with Miller, Grande said “a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he’s a big fan”.

But by the time the two got to their car, she says, “he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that!’.”

Grande wrote in her post that she was offended by how he spoke to her and about her as if she wasn’t there, saying she felt “sick”.

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment,” she wrote.

“I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/possession. I... do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you [sic],” she added.

Grande continued her post with a message to her female fans.

“Things like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect,” Grande said.

“It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.”

“I felt like speaking out about this one experience tonight because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man. We are not objects or prizes. We are queens,” she added.

