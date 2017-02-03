Mobile
50 Cent pays $22 million to discharge bankruptcy: Judge

The ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ singer filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the season three premiere of the STARZ drama "Power" at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

A federal judge has discharged rapper 50 Cent’s bankruptcy case after he paid more than $22 million (Dh80.8 million).

Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved the discharge Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The rapper who burst onto the music scene in 2003 with his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million.

Nevins approved a plan in July calling for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, to pay back about $23 million.

Jackson’s lawyers said Thursday that he paid off the five-year plan early with $8.7 million of his own money and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys. 

