Horosocpe: January 11, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Not only is this a time of change and opportunity, what’s arisen and those you’re meeting are about broadening your horizons, and often in directions you’d never have even considered as worth your time. This is a vital part of the process, experiences that challenge your beliefs about what’s of value and what isn’t. What you learn from this process will change your thinking now, and could alter the path you take in your life.

Aries March 20 – April 18

True, the Sun’s in the most decisive angle of your chart. If that were all you were dealing with, your ideas would turn into reality overnight. However, at the moment matters are more complicated. In fact, when it comes to making progress, patience and persistence will be essential.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Most Taureans are so easygoing that you’re rarely bothered by the unsettling influence of the Full Moon. However, the current one has others in a state. Not only is there little you can do about that, the resulting rather emotional exchanges could do wonders to explain puzzling situations in the past.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

This is one of those bizarre weeks during which seemingly simple issues are complicated by others’ emotional ups and downs. The real problem is, because you don’t fully understand why they’re upset, you’d tend to make light of it all. Don’t. This will result in confusion, if not hurt feelings.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Every Full Moon both stirs your inner feelings and triggers changes, some unsettling. Yet because this one’s in the sign of Cancer and follows an exciting but disruptive period, things are bound to seem more intense than usual. If so, bear in mind they’ll diminish as the Moon wanes.

Leo July 22 – August 21

While, as a Leo, you’re passionate by nature and rather enjoy life’s ups and downs, the feelings of vulnerability triggered by the current emotionally intense Full Moon are quite another matter. Challenging as dealing with these are, what you learn more than justifies any temporary feelings of anxiety or doubt.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

This is one of those tricky weeks during which both events and others’ decisions trigger sudden changes. While, logically, you might try to restrict their effects, once you’re viewing these in retrospect, you’ll recognise them as breakthroughs. The more you explore, the more swiftly you’ll realise how true this is.

Libra September 22 – October 22

For ages you’ve been thinking about potential changes in your domestic or working life, but haven’t known where to begin. The events triggered by the current Full Moon, which accents these, won’t just clarify what needs to be done, they’ll kick-start the process. Once you’re moving, the rest will be easy.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

When you first decided not to mention certain potentially provocative matters, you were confident it wouldn’t matter to anybody else. Now that you’ve discovered these are of significance to certain individuals, tell them all you can. Talk things over frankly, covering every point and, even more important, answer all their questions.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Unappealing as the idea of spending time adding up columns of numbers and figuring out your costs may be, you really must review how you manage your life. This doesn’t just have to do with your finances but, equally, how wisely you budget your time and, bizarrely, even your affections.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Sooner or later you’ll have to confront one particular individual about their increasingly difficult attitude. While you’ve no fear of forthright battles, the person in question can be capricious, if not completely illogical. Knowing that, forget about discussions. Instead, make it clear what you expect from them, no more.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

Certain individuals have a talent for blaming others for problems or, often, errors that were entirely their fault. While you’ll usually ignore this, at the moment you not only need to confront them about one particular situation, and openly. Say nothing, and you’ll be blamed for mistakes that you had nothing to do with.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The tides of your feelings are familiar. As you’ve undoubtedly noticed since early this week, being in the run up to Thursday’s emotionally intense Full Moon has brought these to the surface. There’s a lot to be learnt from them. Discuss those that involve others and reflect on the rest in depth.