Horoscope: January 9, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

No sign works harder to keep track of the ups and downs of life, mostly because you firmly believe in the adage that ‘forewarned is forearmed’. Yet, bizarrely, what’s least expected could prove to be most rewarding in the long run, although you won’t necessarily see how, at least right now. Yet your instincts are correctly telling you that even these unexpected twists and turns are in your best interests. Knowing that, stand back and allow events to unfold. They’ll lead to miracles.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Judging by the clash between the Sun and the inventive Uranus, which is actually positioned in Aries, you’re in a creative frame of mind but, alas, others are in no mood to experiment. If you’re convinced your ideas are worth pursuing, take it slowly. It’s the only way to avoid pointless dramas.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Last week your ruler Venus moved to join fiery Mars in accenting friends, colleagues and even neighbours. This began a cycle as sociable as, often, it will be perplexing. Those questions will be roused by encounters with individuals who’re interesting but seem strange. That’s the point. They’re there to broaden your horizons.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Hopefully you had the wisdom to stay out of disagreements that really weren’t yours to deal with. While, during less stressful periods you could safely express your views, it would have been colossally unwise. If you did, be prepared to apologise, because inevitably, you’ll have upset somebody. And do it now.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

The bizarre range of difficulties you’re facing could be blamed on the coming Cancer Full Moon. But it’s not until Thursday, and those around you are struggling just as much. Tackle these issues together and, not only will you put those matters to rest, you’ll also strengthen ties with others.

Leo July 22 – August 21

As much of a relief as the revelations triggered by the recent encounter between your ruler the Sun and truthful Pluto may have been, you’ll need time to think some of them through. Yet these need to be discussed. Do so, mentioning you want to reflect on these. The odds are good others will agree.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Although every sign has been influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which has just concluded, the fact it’s your ruler has meant you’ve struggled a bit more than others. And it means you’ll need longer to undo some of the past weeks’ confusion. Be patient. Soon things will be back to normal.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Last week your ruler Venus moved to join fiery Mars in accenting certain tricky obligations. For ages you’ve been trying to eliminate these, but without feeling guilty. Now, with this powerful planetary duo backing you up, you should be able to discuss these frankly and reach an arrangement everybody’s happy with.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Don’t be surprised if suddenly you have to address certain issues. As a Scorpio you tend to keep concerns to yourself until circumstances force them out in the open. That’s exactly what the recent link between the Sun and your ruler Pluto has done. Discuss these now, and as frankly as possible.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

By no means are you secretive. Yet, equally, you dislike being questioned about matters you regard as nobody’s business but your own. But this is exactly what you’ve faced recently. As irritating as the experience was, you’re just now beginning to realise how much you learnt from the issues raised.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Expect a week of insights, discoveries and changes in plan. Not only has Mercury’s retrograde cycle just concluded, which means you’ll learn the source of certain puzzling errors, on Thursday it moves into Capricorn. Not only will your mind be clearer, that clarity will enable you to discuss those issues frankly.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

Sometimes disagreements are best either sidestepped or, if that won’t work, dealt with as swiftly as possible. Judging by the current clash between the Sun and your ruler Uranus, however, these aren’t just of significance, the time you invest in talking issues through in depth will be hugely, and unexpectedly, rewarding.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

It’s easy to ignore questionable statements of others that make it sound like you’re responsible for problems that were entirely the result of their carelessness. Tempting as it is to hope nobody else heard these, they’ll have been said with precisely that intent. Speak up now, while you can do so easily.