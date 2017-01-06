Horoscope: January 6, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Talking about sudden changes in plans may be exciting but actually dealing with them is quite another matter, as you’re about to learn. Mostly, these are nothing new and some have been in the air for ages. But a few are so sudden you’ve no idea what to think. The trick is to forget about analysis and plunge in. True, this variety of impulsiveness is out of character. Still, within a short time, you’ll realise it’s actually wisest.

Aries March 20 – April 18

There’s been talk about rethinking your domestic or working life for ages, but you’ve made only minor changes. That’s because it was too early in terms of the actual circumstances in question. However, you’re urged to think these through now since, by the end of the month, things ARE likely to come together.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

If ever there was a time when the charm that comes with being a Taurus was important, it’s now. Frank discussions about already tense issues are going nowhere. In fact, they’re making things worse. The trick is to approach the matter with diplomacy and, in doing so, sidestep those potential dramas.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

For ages you’ve known you were investing too much time, and possibly heart, in certain alliances while ignoring those that are far less exciting but crucial. This could soon result in problems. You can achieve a better balance easily, but must act swiftly and approach them with clarity and discipline.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Obviously it makes more sense to tackle practical matters with the knowledge your efforts will last. However, with the retrograde Mercury accenting these, even the simplest of arrangements should be regarded as tentative. Knowing that, forget about precise details. Organise things in such a way that, if necessary, you can easily rethink them.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Sooner or later you’ll have to stand up to one particular individual, who insists they’re better informed about certain controversial matters than anybody else. While, obviously, this virtually eliminates the possibility of civilised discussion, you can simply state your views and leave it at that. This is by far the best option.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

It’s rare that others irritate you so much you’ve a need to have the last word in discussions. But not only is that how you’re feeling, you’d probably say more than you intend to or is wise. Knowing that, for now, sidestep these matters. And if you can’t, stick to the facts.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Only a short while ago, you’d have been very unhappy with the idea of making serious changes in elements of your way of living or activities out in the world. After all, you’ve spent ages organising things just so. Still changes in circumstances give you no choice but to rethink these, and right away.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Long ago you decided to sidestep certain matters, mostly because you knew they’d upset others and that would lead to troublesome discussions. While that was wise at the time, changes in the circumstances in question have left you with numerous questions of your own. Discuss these frankly, and the sooner, the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

When you’re tackling an obstacle, you tend to focus on the matter in question until it’s been dealt with. However, since what you’re currently facing is unlikely to be resolved until the clash between the Sun in your ruler Jupiter, on the 12th, you might want to adopt a more easygoing approach.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Sooner or later you’ll have to confront others with facts that either you’ve felt anxious about or that you knew they’d be unwilling to discuss. However, there’s no avoiding the revelations triggered by the Sun’s encounter with the truthful Pluto, actually in Capricorn. Acknowledging these will free every single individual involved.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

Be wary of shouldering problems that really should be others’ to deal with. The problem is that, when you began discussing these matters, you said you’d lend a hand. There’s a difference between that and actually being responsible for finding a solution. Bear this in mind yourself and, if necessary tell others.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Reassuring as having plans for the future can be, with Mercury both retrograde until the 8th and also changing signs twice, on the 4th and 12th of January, changes are inevitable. While you can’t avoid making arrangements, the secret is to ensure they’re flexible enough to ride out unexpected developments.