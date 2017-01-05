Horoscope: January 5, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Usually when you need to gather facts or confirm that what you’ve been told is reliable, you’ll rely on conventional sources. Now, however, you’ve no choice but to use your own intuition. While you’ll occasionally do this when dealing with personal matters, practicalities are something else entirely. Yet the more you focus on these instincts as a source of information, the greater your respect for these will be. Enough, perhaps, you’ll rely on them more in the future.

Aries March 20 – April 18

As an Aries, you dislike having others deal with even minor decisions that should be yours to make. Yet judging by the current focus on the most complex and strategic portion of your chart, you’re being forced to back off. While, initially, this will be irritating, you’ll soon happily shift the responsibility elsewhere.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Every sign is influenced by the retrograde Mercury and the accompanying confusion. But because it’s accenting certain already tricky issues, even simple discussions could lead to misunderstandings. However, these can wait until the 8th, when Mercury resumes forward motion, and serious errors or minor mistakes are less likely to confuse discussions.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Sooner or later you’ll have to confront certain individuals about issues you’ve managed to sidestep, perhaps for too long. Forget about hoping they’ll simply vanish. They won’t. Aim to tackle them before the Sun’s encounter with the uncompromisingly truthful Pluto, on Saturday, when these are bound to be exposed, one way or another.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Usually, the actual matter being dealt with will be the source of any conflict. Now, however, it’s the rather uptight, if not unreasonable, attitude of one particular individual that’s the problem. Since cheering them up won’t be easy, wait until they’re in a better mood to raise those provocative issues.

Leo July 22 – August 21

It would be unwise to underestimate the power of Saturday’s link between your ruler the Sun and Pluto, the planet of both truth and power struggles. While the facts that surface could answer several persistent questions, getting others to agree that certain measures are necessary could be quite another matter.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Tempting as it is to debate certain already contentious issues, your aim being to settle them once and for all, the timing isn’t ideal. In fact, with your ruler Mercury retrograde until the 8th, misunderstandings could complicate matters if not lead to serious confusion. Wait. These discussions aren’t nearly as urgent as they seem.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Tackling situations, but only halfway, worries you. Yet this is exactly the approach the stars suggest. The actual issues in question, and there are several, are in flux. Consequently, you couldn’t possibly devise a final arrangement now anyway. You can, and should, regard plans as tentative. It’s best for everybody concerned.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Having realised you can no longer sidestep certain potentially provocative matters, you’re now lining up your facts. Be aware, however, that with the Sun at odds with both Uranus and expansive Jupiter early next week, surprise twists are bound to surface. Bear this in mind as you formulate your strategy.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

One of your most admirable characteristics, as a Sagittarius, is your optimism. While usually that means you’ll see the best in others or situations, it can also mean you’ll overlook unsavoury flaws. The Sun’s encounter with truthful Pluto means you must not only face these, you’ll need to do something about them.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Although, when Mercury’s retrograde cycle began, it was positioned in Capricorn, it’s since departed to accent the most strategic portion of your chart. This has meant you’ve needed to do lots of observation but say little. Once Mercury returns to Capricorn, on the 12th, you can address these matters, and frankly.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

Ages ago, you decided to sidestep certain potentially upsetting matters, mostly because you had neither ideas nor insights to offer. That remains the case but, still, others have a need to talk these over. Don’t worry. They want no more than for you to listen and, perhaps, be sympathetic. That’s all.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The time has come to talk over certain issues you’ve been sidestepping, mostly because you feared the reaction of others. While it’s true, they may not be happy about the situation, once you begin talking things through, you’ll realise you not only agree, but you’ll start coming up with worthwhile solutions.